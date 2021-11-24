Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET provisional merit list today, November 24, for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website fe2021.mahacet.org. The provisional merit list has been released for both Maharashtra and All India candidates.

The MHT CET 2021 result was announced on October 28. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the entire counselling process for MHT CET will be conducted online.

Candidates were asked to register online and verify documents between November 2 and 20.

The applicants can raise objection (if any) by November 25. The final merit list will be out on November 27. Based on it, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between November 28 and 30.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 2. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2021 official notification.

Steps to download MHT CET provisional merit list 2021

Visit the official website fe2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MHT CET provisional merit list 2021 The list will appear on the screen Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Provisional Merit List of Maharashtra State Candidates.

Provisional Merit List of All India Candidates.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.