Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling schedule of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS EdCET 2021). Candidates who have been declared qualified in the exam will be able to register for the counselling round on the official website tsche.ac.in from December 1 onwards.

“TS EdCET 2021 first phase counselling for admission into BEd 2 years courses offered by various universities, constituent and affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana commences from 01.12.2021,” reads the notification.

The last date to complete the registration process for the first phase of counselling is December 8. Candidates will be able to exercise web options (Phase I) from December 18 to 20.

The new academic session is scheduled to commence from December 30, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

TS EdCET 2021 Counselling Schedule Event Schedule (Tentative) Issue of notification November 29 Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification (as per guidelines) (Refer to Point No. d)

December 1 to 8 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking (Refer to Point No. c) December 9 to 14 Display of List of Registered candidates December 17 Exercising Web options- Phase I December 18 to 20 Edit of web options-Phase -I December 21 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) December 24 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan. December 24 to 28 Commencement of Class work December 30

