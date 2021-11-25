Indian Navy has released the admit card for Artificer Apprentice (AA) & Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) - February 2022 Batch exams. Registered candidates can download their admit card on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in through candidate login.

The Indian Navy AA and SSR exam will be conducted in December 2021, reports The Times Of India. The question paper will comprise of two sections i.e. Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge and will be of objective type.

The Indian Navy had invited applications for the recruitment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500 and 2000 vacancies in the February 2022 batch. All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

Here’s direct link to download Indian Navy AA & SSR admit card.

Merit list for AA and SSR will be prepared based on performance in written examination subject to qualifying PFT.