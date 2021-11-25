The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has today, November 25, released the tentative answer key of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in using their examination roll number and password.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 28 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 25.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.11.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 28.11.2021 (06.00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notice.

The exam was conducted from November 11 to 15 at different centres all over the country.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020.” Now click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

