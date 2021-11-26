Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Professor (College Education) exam 2020 . Candidates will be able to download the answer key from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 28, 2021 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question.

The examination was conducted from September 22 to October 9, 2021 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the answer key link under News and Events section The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Here’s direct link to raise objections.

The Commission conducted the exam for recruitment of 918 Assistant Professors in various colleges. The exam was originally scheduled to be held in April but was deferred due to the pandemic.

