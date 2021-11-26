The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the UP Police SI and ASI exams 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police SI exam 2021 will be conducted on December 4 and 5, 2021 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) in the UP Police.

Candidates can also check the exam city and date information at the official website. The document contains the candidate’s Application Number and the allotted exam city and date. More details are on the admit card.

Here’s UP Police SI exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download UP Police SI admit card 2021:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the ‘admit card’ link for SI exam Enter Registration No and date of birth to login The UP Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UP Police admit card 2021.

The Board has also activated a link for the UP Police SI mock test for candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern. Candidates are advised to take the mock test to prepare for the exam.

Here’s UP Police SI mock test 2021 link.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for ASI (Clerk) posts, 358 for ASI (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police SI (Confidential). UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.