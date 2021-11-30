Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 and Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of MP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in till December 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1255 vacancies, of which 108 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-2, 205 for Stenographer Grade-3, 11 for Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), 910 for Assistant Grade-3, 21 for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to female candidates and applicants from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-2: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. Hindi shorthand exam passed with speed of 100 WPM from Board/Institution recognized by MP Government. One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by MP Government.

Stenographer Grade-3 and Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff): Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. Hindi shorthand exam passed with speed of 80 WPM from Board/Institution recognized by MP Government. One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by MP Government.

Assistant Grade-3: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by MP Government.

Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing): Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. CPCT Score card exam passed from MP Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the MP Government. English shorthand exam passed with speed of 80 WPM from Board/Institution recognized by MP Government. One year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by MP Government.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 777.02, whereas Rs 577.02 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on registration link available against “To filling up the posts of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. Year-2021” Once registered, login to the application portal Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

