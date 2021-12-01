Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to 1000 posts of Laboratory Technician on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in.

The last to register for the Lab Technician vacancy is December 21 while registered candidates can submit applications till December 25.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1000 District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

Here’s OSSSC Lab Technician recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed +2 or Class 12 Science exam and passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology. The candidates must be able to speak, write and read Odia. More details are in the notification.

Selection process

OSSSC will conduct a written exam in MCQ format. A merit list will be prepared based on which allotment will be made.

Application fee

No fee is applicable.

Steps to apply for OSSSC Lab Technician recruitment: