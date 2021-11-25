Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released notification for the recruitment to 1000 posts of Laboratory Technician on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.osssc.gov.in from December 1 onwards.

The last to register for the Lab Tech vacancy is December 21, 2021. The last date to submit the online application is December 25.

“Application are invited online for recruitment to 1000 number of District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the short notification.

The Commission shall release the detailed notification including eligibility criteria, category-wise vacancies, scale of pay/remuneration, and other terms and conditions soon.

Steps to apply for Lab Tech vacancies

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.