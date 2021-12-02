The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card for the upcoming Cost Management Accounting (CMA) December 2021 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be held from December 8 to 15 in an online centre-based mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- the intermediate course papers will be conducted from 10.0 AM to 1.00 PM and final course papers will be conducted from 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Here’s ICMAI CMA December 2021 exam schedule.

Steps to download ICMAI admit card 2021:

Visit official website icmai.in Go to ‘Students’ — ‘Examinations’ — ‘Admit Card’ Select course, enter ‘Current Registration Number’ and click on ‘Show Status’ The ICMAI admit card will appear on screen Download and save a copy.

Here’s direct link to download ICMAI CMA admit card.