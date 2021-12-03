Rajasthan Police will conclude the online application process for recruitment to 4000+ Constable vacancies today, December 3. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/BC/MBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from EWS/BC (non-creamy layer)/SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment & Results” Click on the recruitment link Now click on “Apply Now” Register yourself, fill up the applications, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

