Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of Lecturer Government Ashram Paddhati Inter College (Pre) Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 8 i.e. 7 days after the release of the answer key. Applicants can send their suggestions along with proof to Arvind Kumar Mishra, Pariksha Niyantrak, Atigopan-5 Anubhag, UP Lok Seva Ayog, Prayagraj. More details in the notification.

The exam was conducted on September 26 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at various exam centres in state’s two districts — Prayagraj and Lucknow.

Steps to download the answer keys

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” Click on the Answer Key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 124 Lecturer vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Physics Lecturer, 26 for Chemistry Lecturer, 33 for Biology Lecturer, and 35 for Math Lecturer.

Selection Process

The UPPSC will hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres of Districts, followed by the Lecturer Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College Main (Written) Examination 2021. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.