The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Unani Medical Officer admit card for the screening test scheduled to be conducted on July 25, 2021. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in through their registration number and date of birth.

The examination will take place at Public Service Commission’s exam centres from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“The applicants are directed to bring two photographs and a photocopy of their ID proof along with the original copy,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 25 Unani Medical Officer vacancies.

Steps to download Unani Medical Officer admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “Download Admit Card” Enter Registration No, date of birth, gender and security pin Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.