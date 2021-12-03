Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer in Planning Services today, December 3. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in using their application ID or roll number and date of birth.

APSC will conduct the ARO/APO exam 2021 on December 12 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies).

Here’s APSC ARO/APO exam 2021 notice.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9 vacancies for Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer posts in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department, Assam. Online applications for the posts were invited in March and April this year.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on the “Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department, Assam vide advt No. 04/2020 dated 22-03-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.