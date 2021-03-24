Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started the online application process for the posts of e Directorate of Archaeology, Asst Research Officer, and Asst Planning Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in by April 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11 vacancies, of which, 2 are for the post of Exploration Officer, and 9 vacancies for Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam. As a domicile proof of the candidate, one of the documents viz. PRC/Voter ID card/Employment Registration needs to be enclosed.

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2021. Age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Exploration Officer: The candidates should hold a post-graduate degree in Ancient Indian History or Archaeology or Sanskrit or Anthropology with Pre-History as one of the subjects.

Asst Research Officer /Asst Planning Officer: The candidates should hold a 2nd Class Masters Degree in any of the following subjects of a recognized University i.e., Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Business Management, Business Administration, Sociology, Social Work, Anthropology, Social Anthropology.

Application Fee:

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300. Last date to the application fee is April 25, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Apply Here” under “Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department and Asstt. Research Officer...” Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.