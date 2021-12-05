The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the exam dates for on-demand examination (ODE) 2022. Students can check the official notice at the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in or nios.ac.in.

NIOS will conduct the ODE 2022 exams for Secondary and Sr. Secondary level from January 4. The online registration process will start on December 6. The complete date sheet will be uploaded on the website soon.

“The NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE), 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will be conducted at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from 4th January, 2022 onwards. The ODE Regsitration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website www.nioc.ac.in and www.sdmic.nios.ac.in from 6th December 2021,” the notice said.

Here’s NIOS ODE 2022 exam official notice.

NIOS ODE application process

The applicants are required to register themselves through OTP on mobile or email. Fill up the details and upload required documents. Select subject, exam centre, make payment and select the date of examination.

Once the dates are successfully booked, login to your dashboard and check the admission confirmation. Once done, download the identity card and hall ticket. Contact the centres for examination.