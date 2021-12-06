Allahabad High Court has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (English/Hindi). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in using their login details.

“Candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of their respective post(s) using their Application No. and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21, 2021 at different Centres located in 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule available on https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and/or http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APS exam admit card.

Here’s direct link to Computer Assistant Exam admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of APS (English) and 8 for APS (Hindi) and 15 for Computer Assistant.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.