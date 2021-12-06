Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer. The Commission shall commence the application process on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till December 25, 2021.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 21 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer under the state Agriculture Department.

Here’s RPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honours from a University. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online under Important Links tabs Register yourself and proceed with the application process Pay the required fee and submit the application Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

RPSC will conduct a screening test for candidates. Qualified ones will be called for the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.