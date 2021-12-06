Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit card for the interview of District Legal Aid Officer (Entry Level) Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in using their application number/ User ID and Password.

Applicants can check the interview venue, date, and time available on the hall ticket. A total of 43 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview.

“The candidates are required to take printout of the Attestation Form and fill the form accordingly,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 14 vacancies. The recruitment exam was conducted on September 6, 2021 and the result was released on October 29, 2021.

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in Click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Now click on “Admit Card for Interview of District Legal Aid Officer (Entry Level) Exam-2021” Key in the login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

