The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), December 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The FMGE 2021 exam is schedule to be conducted December 12, 2021. The result is expected to be released on December 31.

“Candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on 02.12.2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FMGE December 2021” tab Click on “Applicant Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the hall ticket.