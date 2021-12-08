The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released answer key for the Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) today, December 8. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released the answer key till December 11 upto 5.00 PM. CAT 2021 result is expected to be released in the second week of January 2022.

“The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” reads the notice.

The examination was conducted on November 28 in 158 cities for admission to various management programmes at IIMs.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Registered Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

The online application process for CAT 2021 commenced on August 4 (10.00 AM) and concluded on September 22 (5.00 pm).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.