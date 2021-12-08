Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) has notified that the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 will be released at 6.00 PM today, December 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website www.kmatindia.com.

As per a report by NDTV, the examination was held on November 28 in a remote proctored mode for the duration of 2 hours.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website kmatindia.com On the homepage, click on the Results tab Now click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 was conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) for admission to 189+ AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka. KMAT 2021 is open to candidates from all parts of India and Abroad.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.