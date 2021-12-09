Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Forest Range Officer (FRO) competitive examination 2018. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the merit list from the website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC ACF, FRO Gr-I exam 2018 was held from February 18 to 26, 2021.

In total, 871 candidates have qualified the RPSC ACF, FRO exam and will now appear for the interview round. The result merit list contains the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates. It also contains the category-wise cut-off for the result.

Such candidates have to download their application forms from the official website, fill them and send it along with all the documents to the RPSC office by December 21. More details are in the result document.

Steps to check RPSC ACF, FRO result 2018:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on “Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam 2018” under the Important Links section

The RPSC ACF result merit list will appear on screen Check result by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F) Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to RPSC ACF, FRO result 2018.

RPSC ACF and FRO is a state-level authoritative exam conducted by the Government of Rajasthan every year. The examination is being conducted for eligible male and female candidates to fill up a total of 204 posts.