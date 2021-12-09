Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Engineering Services Main Exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Civil Engineering Services Main Exam 2020 will be held on December 15. The result of Civil Engineering Prelim exam was announced in September. In total, 3151 candidates from different zones have qualified the prelims and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates are advised to read instructions given in the admit card notice.

Steps to apply for MPSC admit card 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the admit card link The MPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC admit card.

The 2020 Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services exam is being conducted by MPSC to fill a total of 218 vacancies. The application process was conducted in March and April 2020.