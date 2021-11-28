Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Main Exam 2020 will be held on December 4, 5 and 6 at centres in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The result of MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims 2021 was announced in September. In total, 3214 candidates from different zones have qualified the prelims and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates are advised to read instructions given in the admit card notice.

Steps to apply for MPSC Main admit card:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the admit card link The MPSC Rajyaseva admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The MPSC State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2020 is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.