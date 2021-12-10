Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the post of RO/ARO. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 14

The exam was conducted on December 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM at 22 districts including Agra, Basti, Lucknow, Jhansi, Etawah, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, and others.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims and Mains Exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.