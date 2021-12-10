Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in using their application ID or roll number and date of birth.

APSC will conduct the AE Civil exam 2021 on December 17 (Friday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies and Civil Engineering).

Here’s APSC AE Civil exam notice.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department. Online applications for the posts were invited in March and April last year.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to “Call Letters/Admit Cards” section Click on the “Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department.”

Key in your login details and submit The APSC AE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download APSC AE Civil admit card 2021.