The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 5100 candidates had appeared for the examination. Of these, 4003 (396 female and 3607 male) have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification (DV).

The DV is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of December 2021.

All the 4003 candidates (396 Female and 3607 Male) who have qualified in the Medical Examination and 03 temporary unfit female candidates (2201019096, 2201023791 and 2405007522) will be called for the Document Verification (DV) by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on the result link available against “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 - List of Female/Male candidates qualified for appearing in Document Verification” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Below is the direct link to check the list of candidates who have been declared qualified for the DV round:

Male candidates.

Female candidates.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI positions in various departments under CAPF.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.