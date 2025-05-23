The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, will be able to check their results on SBI’s official website sbi.co.in . The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13735 posts.

This result is a critical step in the recruitment process, as it will determine eligibility for the final stage, the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Importantly, there is no interview round for this recruitment, and the final selection will be based on performance in the Mains examination and LPT qualification.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2025

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in Careers — Current Openings — SBI JA Mains Result 2025 link Download the merit list PDF Open the PDF and search your roll number

According to a Times of India report, shortly after the release of the merit list, SBI will also publish individual scorecards and state-wise cut-off marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.