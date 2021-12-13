Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has notified the postponement of counselling round for the Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination 2014. The revised schedule will be released on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in in due course of time.

The counselling ha been postponed following orders from the Patna High Court, reads the notice. Earlier, the counselling was scheduled to commence on December 14 and conclude on December 24, 2021 at AN College, Patna.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

A total of 14410 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the counselling round.

Here’s the list of eligible candidates.

The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.