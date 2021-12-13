Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the engagement of 300 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its locations in the States of South India. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com till December 27, 5.00 PM.

The IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 is being conducted for a total 300 posts Trade/Technician Apprentices in the Southern region (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). The posts include those of Attendant Operator, Fitter, Boiler, Technician, Secretarial Assistant and others for a period of 12, 14 and 15 months.

Age limit

The age limit is 18-24 years as on November 30, 2021. Upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Selection procedure

Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

Here’s IOCL Sothern region Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to ‘Whats New’ – ‘Engagement of 300 Trade/Technician Apprentices’

Click on the apply online link Select post, fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit form Download application and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice posts.