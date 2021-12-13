Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the official notification for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 for the recruitment of Civil Judges. Aspirants can download the exam notification from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam at the official portal from December 21 to January 20. Registered candidates can submit application till January 27.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 -35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Law form a recognized University. More details in the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha and PwD are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.