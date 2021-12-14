West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final written exam date for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Excise Constable final exam has been scheduled on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM. The e-admit cards will be available for download on the official website from December 21.

The Excise Constable final written test will have 90 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) each carrying equal marks. The duration of the test will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The question paper will be set in three languages (Bengali, Nepali & English) except for questions on English language. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Here’s WB Police Excise Constable final exam notice.

The Board had conducted the physical tests (PMT/PET) last month for candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam.

The WBPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3,000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019. The selection process includes a preliminary written exam followed by PMT/PET, final written exam, interview, document verification and medical test.