Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) in Cooperative Department. Candidates can download their provisional answer key from JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 15 upto 5.00 PM.

If any candidate feels that the key to any of the question/s is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence and fee of Rs 500 (in the form of demand draft per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation to the controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication,” reads the notification.

The written Test was conducted on December 12, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of Written Examination for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperatives, 2021 - Provisional Answer Key.” The answer key will get downloaded Check the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination which will consist 75 points followed by Viva-voce/ Interview round which will consist 25 points.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.