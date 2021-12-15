The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of the candidates shortlisted for Officer Scale I, II, and III interview. Candidates can check their scores from the official website ibps.in.

The candidates qualifying the interview round will be shortlisted for the final selection. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 8, 2021 onwards.

Steps to download the score card

Visit the official website www.ibps.in On the homepage, click on Officer Scale I, II, III score card link Key in your login details and submit Check the scores Download the score card and take a printout for future reference

Score card of Officer Scale I.

Score card of Officer Scale II (GBO).



Score card of Officer Scale II (Specialist Officer).



Score card of Officer Scale III.

The IBPS RRB exams for PO Mains and Officer Scale-II and III were held on September 25 in an online mode. The results for all those tests were declared on October 13.

