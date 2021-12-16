Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online application for recruitment to 9000+ vacancies of Health Worker (Female). Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 5, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes to applications till January 12, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies.

The Commission has invited applications for Health Worker (Female) Main examination from candidates who have qualified the (Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed intermediate examination or its equivalent. The candidates should have completed one year six months/ two year of Auxiliary Nurses (ANM) and Midwife training course. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Female Health Worker Mains

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Female Health Worker Main Exam 2021 Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.