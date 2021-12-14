Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the 2016 Junior Engineer and Deputy Architect exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

UPSSSC will conduct the JE and Deputy Architect exam on December 19 (Sunday) in Lucknow. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

Candidates have to take a colour printout of their admit cards and carry valid identity proof at the exam centre.

Here’s UPSSSC JE exam notice.

Steps to download UPSSSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Click here to Download your Admit Card Under the Advt.-28-Exam/2016’ Enter Registration No, Date of Birth, select gender and hit download button The UPSSSC JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSSSC JE admit card 2021.