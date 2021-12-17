Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for the post of Forest Guard and Forester 2020. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the PET for the post of Forester will be conducted on January 10, 2022, whereas for the post of Forest Guard, the PET will be held on January 11, 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna — 800001.

The Forest Guard and Forester written examinations were conducted on December 16 and 20, respectively.

Direct link to Forest Guard PET notification.

Direct link to Forester PET notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Forest Guard and Forester admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Forest Guard PET Admit Card.

Forester PET Admit Card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 720 vacancies, of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.