Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Prohibition Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in till January 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years, whereas the applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 25 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit for the candidates from BC/OBC (Male) and BC/OBC (Female) category is 27 years and 28 years, respectively. The applicants from SC/ST category should not be more than the age of 30 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have completed intermediate (10+2) from a recognised board. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/BC/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Prohibition Dept.” Now click on “Online Application: Click here to Submit Application for the post of Prohibition Constable” Register yourself and proceed with application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.