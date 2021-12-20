Xavier School of Management will release admit card today for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website xatonline.in.

The XAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022 (Sunday). The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2022 would be conducted across India in various states including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, and others.

Steps to download XAT 2022 admit card: