The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the entire schedule of the WBJEE 2022 entrance exam. Aspirants can check the schedule at the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 exam will be tentatively held on April 23 (Sunday), 2022 in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The Board will conduct the entrance test for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture at different institutes in the state of West Bengal.

As per the WBJEE 2022 schedule, the online application window will be activated on December 24 (Friday). Candidates can apply and pay the exam fee online till January 10 (6.00 PM). Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page can be done from January 11-13.

The WBJEE admit cards will be available for download from April 18.

