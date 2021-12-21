Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will today, December 21, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) and Agriculture Development Officer (ADO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 77 vacancies, of which, 25 vacancies are for the post of ADA and 52 for ADO.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas candidates applying for the post of ADA should not be more than the age of 35 years and the maximum age for the post of ADO is 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant District Attorney: Professional degree in Law from a recognized University or its equivalent. At least two years experience as an advocate.

Agriculture Development Officer: BSc (Agr.) under four years Programme and MSc (Agr.) 2nd Class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government/ICAR.

Application Fee

The applicants from General Category/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas SC/ST/OBC/EWS (Covered under BPL) category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 100. Ex-Servicemen of HP/ female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening/Preliminary Examination and Personality Test.

