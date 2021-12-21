High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the final result of Law Clerk 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in. The result consist names and roll numbers of the applicants.

“The result of 94 selected candidates (67 candidates selected for Allahabad & 27 candidates selected for Lucknow) has been declared and the same alongwith a Waiting List of 73 candidates has been uploaded on the Official website of Allahabad High Court (www.allahabadhighcourt.in),” reads the notice.

The newly selected Law Clerks (Trainee) for the year 2022 are directed to report at the Establishment Section of High Court, Allahabad/Lucknow Bench.

