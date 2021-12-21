Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the admit card for the Prosecution Officer Main exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in using their application form number.

The JKPSC PO Main exam will commence on December 27, 2021 and conclude on January 6, 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted for 8 days for the duration of 3 hours (12.00 noon to 3.00 PM) each day.

The first exam will be a qualifying paper (English) to be held on December 27. The exams to be conducted on December 28, 29 and 30 are Legal Drafting and Pleading, Constitutional Law, and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

On January 3, 4, 5, and 6, the Commission will conduct examinations on Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, Special Laws I, and Special Laws II.

Steps to download JKPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “21/12/2021 Download Admit Cards for JK Prosecuting Officer (Mains) Examination, 2021”

Key in your login details and submit The JKPSC PO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download JKPSC PO admit card 2021.