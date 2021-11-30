Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the Prosecution Officer Main examination schedule on Monday, November 29. The exam will commence on December 27, 2021 and conclude on January 6, 2022. Candidates can also download the detailed exam schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately,” reads the notification.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted for 8 days for the duration of 3 hours (12.00 noon to 3.00 PM) each day. The first exam will be a qualifying paper (English) to be held on December 27. The exams to be conducted on December 28, 29 and 30 are Legal Drafting and Pleading, Constitutional Law, and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

On January 3, 4, 5, and 6, the Commission will conduct examinations on Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, Special Laws I, and Special Laws II.

Applicants may check more details in the notification available on the Commission’s website.

Meanwhile, the Commission shall begin the application process for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Once started, eligible candidates can register themselves through the Combined Competitive (Mains) window available under clicking the Jobs/Online Application tab.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.