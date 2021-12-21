Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the result of written exam conducted for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result from Commission’s official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 315 candidates have been declared qualified. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/personality test to be held at Agartala on January 31, 2022. Detailed schedule shall be released in due course of time.

The candidates are instructed to submit self attested copies of all required documents to the Reception Counter of Commission’s Secretariat during office hour on or before 2nd January, 2022 failing which candidature will be summarily rejected. The Commission will not entertain any application/ letter thereafter, reads the notice.

The written exam was conducted on September 12, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on “Results of the Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer,TAFS Grade-I (Group-B Gazatted) under Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare,Govt. of Tripura.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies of Agricultural Officer posts. The applications were invited from March 2 to 30, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.