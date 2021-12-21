Odisha Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Communication) in Odisha Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website odishapolice.gov.in till January 2, 2022.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive for 144 posts of ASI Communication in in Odisha Police Signals Service/Establishments.

Here’s Odisha Police ASI recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-25 years as of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years in respect of the SC/ST/SEBC/Women candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate must have passed B.Sc. in Computer Science or Information Technology or Information Science and Technology.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Selection procedure

The Selection Board will hold an open competitive examination in computer-based mode. Qualified candidates will then appear for Computer Skill Test (Practical) and Physical Efficiency Tests.

Exam fee

The candidates, except SC & ST category, shall pay an online non-refundable examination fee of Rs 335.

Steps to apply for Odisha Police recruitment 2021:

Visit the given link odipolasi.onlineapplicationform.org/ODPASI/index.jsp Go to new register tab and create profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Odisha Police ASI recruitment 2021.