Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will today, December 22, conclude the online application process for recruitment to 300+ Assistant Professor (Medical Education) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 337 posts of Assistant Professor under the state Medical Education Department. Vacancies have been notified for 43 different subjects in both Broad and Super Specialities.

RPSC Asst Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be under the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate degree in the relevant subject. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Asst Professor posts

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online under Important Links tabs Register yourself and proceed with the application process Pay the required fee and submit the application Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts.

Selection Process

RPSC will conduct a screening test for candidates. Qualified ones will be called for the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.