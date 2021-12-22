Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to 140 vacancies of Junior Assistants as Initial Appointees under different Heads of Departments, Govt. of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till January 21, 2022.

Candidates will be able to submit their online applications upto January 31, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate must not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from ST/SC/SEBC/Women/ ExServicemen/PwD and In-Service contractual candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/science/Commerce or possess such other qualification as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of Computer Skills as on the last date of submission of online application form are eligible to apply for the post.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Go to ‘Apply online’ and click on apply link for Junior Assistant post Register and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.