The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for the certificate verification of Block Social Security Officer 2017. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in using their user ID and password.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2021. A total of 321 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification.

Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during certificate verification, reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on BSSO 2017 certificate verification admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

